Mother Tucker’s Tavern to open in Old Town Scottsdale

PHOENIX — A new tavern is set to open in Old Town Scottsdale on Labor Day.

Mother Tucker’s Tavern, near Scottsdale and Camelback Roads, aims to bring dive bar-style fun to the popular nightlife area with its retro aesthetic.

Mother Tucker’s was the brainchild of two of Scottsdale’s most notable bar and restaurant groups, Evening Entertainment Group (Bottled Blonde and Backyard) and Royale Jelly Hospitality (The Porch, multiple locations). The new tavern will take the place of Bevvy, which was located on the corner of Saddlebag Trail and Shoeman Lane.

Mother Tucker’s combines a focused food and drink menu with upscale bar bites, craft beers and retro-modern cocktails all in a comfortable setting. The space features party pub décor and brings eclectic seating, antique wallpaper and beer can walls to the vintage, neon space.

The Snake River Farms American (a Wagyu beef hot dog, caramelized onions, pepper relish, dill pickle and stone ground mustard) is one of the menu offerings. Additionally, a 40-ounce bottle of Miller High Life paired with 50ml bottles of Don Julio 1942 shots are available on the drink menu.

The venue will be open daily, plus open early on Saturdays and Sundays for college football and NFL viewing.

It will also be an official University of Michigan bar and will host a kickoff party for the Wolverines’ season-opening game on Aug. 31.

Gamedays and UFC fight nights will feature expanded menus.

“Ironically, my dad played in a band at a bar called Mother’s, and the singer was named Tucker, so that became their nickname,” co-owner John Dolan said in a release. “We wanted to get back to the party pub roots of Bevvy, and give it a timeless look inspired by some of our favorite dive bars, wood-paneled basement bars and other classic watering holes. Dive bars aren’t made, they become that over the decades because they don’t change, and always deliver. And that’s our goal with Mother Tucker’s Tavern.”

On July 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on July 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mother Tucker’s will be holding a special hiring event on the rooftop of Casa Amigos (7320 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251). The tavern will be looking to fill positions for both the front and back of the house.

More information is available online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.