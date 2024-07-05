Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man dies after crashing vehicle into block wall

Jul 4, 2024, 8:00 PM

File photo of a Phoenix Police SUV parked next to yellow crime scene tape. Police responded to rPol...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man is dead after driving a vehicle into a block wall on Thursday in Phoenix, police said.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a call involving a vehicle collision near 16th Street and Campo Bello Drive.

After arriving, officers discovered Samuel Martinez, 24, unconscious inside the car.

The fire department later arrived and took Martinez to the hospital where he died. A gas leak was also reported, however, it was quickly contained. 

Detectives looked into the collision and spoke to witnesses.

RELATED STORIES

Their preliminary investigation suggests Martinez was the driver when the car veered off the road and struck a block wall, and it’s possible that Martinez was also impaired at the time of the collision, according to detectives. 

Detectives are still processing the evidence they have gathered and are awaiting Martinez’s post-mortem exam results. The case is still active.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

3-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Phoenix

A three-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Phoenix on Thursday evening, authorities said.

5 hours ago

A homeless man named Angel drinks a soda to keep cool during a heat wave in San Francisco on Wednes...

Associated Press

134 million in the U.S. under alerts for ‘extremely dangerous and record-breaking’ heat wave

Around 134 million people in the U.S. are under alerts as an “extremely dangerous and record-breaking” heat wave broils much of the country.

8 hours ago

The RideChoice Pilot Program will be offered to ADA paratransit certified residents who wish to obt...

KTAR.com

Glendale to offer RideChoice Pilot Program to ADA paratransit residents

The RideChoice Pilot Program will be offered to ADA paratransit certified residents who wish to obtain transportation outside the city.

9 hours ago

Shooting suspect is at large after injuring victim in Buckeye...

KTAR.com

Buckeye shooting leaves man hospitalized, suspect at large, police say

A shooting suspect is at large after injuring a man in Buckeye early Thursday morning, according to police.

13 hours ago

DPS suspects impairment a factor as trooper's truck sandwiched...

KTAR.com

Driver crashes into DPS vehicle during commercial vehicle inspection

A man was hospitalized with minor injuries Wednesday after crashing into an unoccupied truck as a trooper was performing a vehicle inspection.

16 hours ago

Mesa Silver Alert for man with high-functioning autism canceled...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism

A Mesa Silver Alert was canceled Thursday for a 30-year-old man with high-functioning autism, authorities said. He was found in Oregon.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Phoenix man dies after crashing vehicle into block wall