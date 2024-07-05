Phoenix man dies after crashing vehicle into block wall

PHOENIX — A man is dead after driving a vehicle into a block wall on Thursday in Phoenix, police said.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a call involving a vehicle collision near 16th Street and Campo Bello Drive.

After arriving, officers discovered Samuel Martinez, 24, unconscious inside the car.

The fire department later arrived and took Martinez to the hospital where he died. A gas leak was also reported, however, it was quickly contained.

Detectives looked into the collision and spoke to witnesses.

Their preliminary investigation suggests Martinez was the driver when the car veered off the road and struck a block wall, and it’s possible that Martinez was also impaired at the time of the collision, according to detectives.

Detectives are still processing the evidence they have gathered and are awaiting Martinez’s post-mortem exam results. The case is still active.

