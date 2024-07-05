Close
Arizona DPS arrests 5 while serving search warrant in Phoenix chop shop

Jul 5, 2024, 4:35 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The Arizona Department of Public Safety served a search warrant on the Phoenix chop shop on June 25, 2024. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photo) The Arizona Department of Public Safety served a search warrant on the Phoenix chop shop on June 25, 2024. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photo) The Arizona Department of Public Safety served a search warrant on the Phoenix chop shop on June 25, 2024. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

PHOENIX — Five people have been arrested as part of a stolen vehicle investigation in Phoenix, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The arrests were made after detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s vehicle task force served a search warrant on a Phoenix business on June 25, 2024.

Detectives found multiple stolen vehicles while searching the business near 28th Avenue and Buckeye Road, DPS said.

One of the suspects is 49-year-old Susana Grajales. She was booked on charges including operating a chop shop, stealing cars and illegal control of an enterprise. Authorities also arrested 48-year-old Jose Francisco Diaz Celis for trafficking in stolen property and stealing cars.

The three other suspects face one charge of stealing cars: 46-year-old Jose Lopez Cruz, 60-year-old Daniel Torres Jurado and 44-year-old Eddison Elias Macario, DPS said.

Stolen vehicle investigation in Phoenix recovers cars

Detectives who served the search warrant found parts of eight dismantled stolen vehicles. They also found these five intact stolen vehicles:

  • 2005 GMC Yukon, which was reported stolen in Phoenix
  • 1991 Ford F250, which was reported stolen in Avondale
  • 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, which was reported stolen in Phoenix
  • 2012 Nissan Sentra, which was reported stolen in Phoenix
  • 2002 Lexus S300, which was reported stolen in Phoenix

To submit a tip about stolen cars, call 877-272-8329 or visit the online web portal.

