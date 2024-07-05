Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale to offer RideChoice Pilot Program to ADA paratransit residents

Jul 4, 2024, 5:00 PM

The RideChoice Pilot Program will be offered to ADA paratransit certified residents who wish to obt...

The RideChoice Pilot Program will be offered to ADA paratransit certified residents who wish to obtain transportation outside the city. (Valley Metro Photo)

(Valley Metro Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Glendale City Council approved a one-year RideChoice Pilot Program on Wednesday to ADA paratransit certified residents, the council said.

It’s offered to residents of any age who wish to obtain transportation outside the city to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, entertainment venues and other activities. It will be operated by Valley Metro.

RELATED STORIES

The program began on July 1 and will run through June 30, 2025. It will provide customers access to a larger network of rideshare transportation providers including Uber, taxicabs and other wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

Customers can take anywhere between 20 and 50 trips or travel 400 miles per month. RideChoice is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year including holidays.

RideChoice costs $3 for each one-way trip up to eight miles. Anywhere past eight miles will cost an additional $2.

To learn more about this program, visit Valley Metro’s website or call 602-716-2100 to apply for a RideChoice program.

