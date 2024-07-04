Shooting suspect is at large after injuring victim in Buckeye...

Buckeye shooting leaves man hospitalized, suspect at large, police say
(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)
PHOENIX — A shooting suspect is at large after injuring a man in Buckeye in the early hours of Thursday morning, police said.
The shooting took place shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Dove Gap and Dove Trace, according to the Buckeye Police Department.
The male victim was shot in the arm and brought to a hospital. His weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.
Buckeye Police currently don’t have any information about the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation.
