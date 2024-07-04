Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye shooting leaves man hospitalized, suspect at large, police say

Jul 4, 2024, 12:43 PM

Shooting suspect is at large after injuring victim in Buckeye...

The suspect is still at large, police said. (Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A shooting suspect is at large after injuring a man in Buckeye in the early hours of Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting took place shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Dove Gap and Dove Trace, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

The male victim was shot in the arm and brought to a hospital. His weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Buckeye Police currently don’t have any information about the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

DPS suspects impairment a factor as trooper's truck sandwiched...

KTAR.com

Driver crashes into DPS vehicle during commercial vehicle inspection

A man was hospitalized with minor injuries Wednesday after crashing into an unoccupied truck as a trooper was performing a vehicle inspection.

5 hours ago

Mesa Silver Alert for man with high-functioning autism canceled...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism

A Mesa Silver Alert was canceled Thursday for a 30-year-old man with high-functioning autism, authorities said. He was found in Oregon.

7 hours ago

Boxes of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mesa PD on June 27. (Mesa PD photo)...

KTAR.com

Over $1 million in illegal fireworks seized by Mesa police the week before Fourth of July

Mesa police officers confiscated over $1 million in illegal fireworks in two separate seizures on June 27, the Mesa PD announced Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Arizona missing children found by federal marshals...

Payne Moses

Arizona children found as part of nationwide ‘Operation We Will Find You 2’

Several Arizona missing children were recovered after the U.S. Marshals Services' "Operation We Will Find You 2" ended on June 24. 

9 hours ago

10 years in prison for man who smuggled noncitizens into the U.S....

Serena O'Sullivan

Migrant smuggler sentenced to 10 years after death of 23-year-old mother in Arizona

A Mexican man who smuggled noncitizens into the U.S. was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, authorities said.

10 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of U-Haul's north Scottsdale project. (U-Haul via city of Scottsdale)...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

U-Haul submits project plans for Pinnacle Peak development in Scottsdale

U-Haul has submitted plans to Scottsdale to develop a three-story 193,839-square-foot facility near Pinnacle Peak Road, north of Loop 101.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Buckeye shooting leaves man hospitalized, suspect at large, police say