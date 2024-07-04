DPS suspects impairment a factor as trooper's truck sandwiched...

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized after crashing into a patrol truck with the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

DPS said the crash took place on State Route 347 in the city of Maricopa around 6:30 a.m.

The DPS truck was unoccupied at the time of the collision. The trooper whose truck was collided into was performing a commercial vehicle inspection.

The trooper’s vehicle had emergency and hazard lights activated before the passing motorist struck it, DPS said.

This morning, an AZDPS sergeant was conducting a commercial vehicle inspection on SR 347 in Maricopa when his unoccupied patrol truck (with emergency & hazard lights activated) was struck by a passing motorist. Our sergeant and the commercial vehicle driver were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/WYisZmfSvw — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 3, 2024

The DPS sergeant and the commercial vehicle driver were both unharmed by the crash.

However, the driver who collided with the DPS vehicle had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, DPS said.

Although an investigation is underway, DPS said impairment is believed to have been a factor in this crash.

