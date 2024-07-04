Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Driver crashes into DPS vehicle during commercial vehicle inspection

Jul 4, 2024, 10:23 AM

DPS suspects impairment a factor as trooper's truck sandwiched...

A trooper's truck was sandwiched on State Route 347 on Wednesday. (AZDPS photo)

(AZDPS photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized after crashing into a patrol truck with the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

DPS said the crash took place on State Route 347 in the city of Maricopa around 6:30 a.m.

The DPS truck was unoccupied at the time of the collision. The trooper whose truck was collided into was performing a commercial vehicle inspection.

The trooper’s vehicle had emergency and hazard lights activated before the passing motorist struck it, DPS said.

The DPS sergeant and the commercial vehicle driver were both unharmed by the crash.

However, the driver who collided with the DPS vehicle had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, DPS said.

Although an investigation is underway, DPS said impairment is believed to have been a factor in this crash.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa Silver Alert for man with high-functioning autism canceled...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism

A Mesa Silver Alert was canceled Thursday for a 30-year-old man with high-functioning autism, authorities said. He was found in Oregon.

2 hours ago

Boxes of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mesa PD on June 27. (Mesa PD photo)...

KTAR.com

Over $1 million in illegal fireworks seized by Mesa police the week before Fourth of July

Mesa police officers confiscated over $1 million in illegal fireworks in two separate seizures on June 27, the Mesa PD announced Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Arizona missing children found by federal marshals...

Payne Moses

Arizona children found as part of nationwide ‘Operation We Will Find You 2’

Several Arizona missing children were recovered after the U.S. Marshals Services' "Operation We Will Find You 2" ended on June 24. 

4 hours ago

10 years in prison for man who smuggled noncitizens into the U.S....

Serena O'Sullivan

Migrant smuggler sentenced to 10 years after death of 23-year-old mother in Arizona

A Mexican man who smuggled noncitizens into the U.S. was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of U-Haul's north Scottsdale project. (U-Haul via city of Scottsdale)...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

U-Haul submits project plans for Pinnacle Peak development in Scottsdale

U-Haul has submitted plans to Scottsdale to develop a three-story 193,839-square-foot facility near Pinnacle Peak Road, north of Loop 101.

5 hours ago

Daniel Majok mugshot...

KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man at Surprise house party

Daniel Majok, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday after shooting another adult male with an illegally-owned firearm.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Driver crashes into DPS vehicle during commercial vehicle inspection