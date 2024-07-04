Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Over $1 million in illegal fireworks seized by Mesa police the week before Fourth of July

Jul 4, 2024, 7:15 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Boxes of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mesa PD on June 27. (Mesa PD photo) Boxes of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mesa PD on June 27. (Mesa PD photo) Boxes of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mesa PD on June 27. (Mesa PD photo) $1,000 worth of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mesa PD on June 27. (Mesa PD photo) Wilbur Rabago, an 18-year-old who allegedly planned to sell illegal fireworks. (Mesa PD photo)

PHOENIX — Mesa police officers confiscated over $1 million in illegal fireworks in two separate seizures on June 27, the Mesa Police Department announced Tuesday.

In one of the incidents, police pulled over the driver of a truck for making a wide right turn. As they approached the vehicle, illegal fireworks were identified in the bed of said truck.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Wilbur Rabago, who admitted to police his intentions to sell the fireworks for $1,000. Rabago was booked into jail on two misdemeanors.

Later on the same day, officers contacted a suspect whom they believed to be selling illegal aerial fireworks. Once a search warrant was obtained, they investigated a storage facility where they located nine 40-feet storage containers, housing more than 2,000 boxes of illegal fireworks.

RELATED STORIES

In total, the fireworks were stacked on 95 pallets and required a semitruck to make four trips to move, with an estimated total surpassing $1 million.

Officers were able to identify the firework business’ operator, and charges are incoming following a complete investigation, Mesa PD said.

Mesa PD began a dedicated Fireworks Enforcement Operation on June 24 that resulted in these seizures, and it will have a dedicated team of officers working the holiday. Public Information Officer Brandi Meyers told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday this team will not respond to any 911 calls that don’t involve fireworks.

There’s also a new online portal for Mesa residents to report illegal firework use anonymously by providing any information or pinpointing locations along with any available pictures and video. It will be monitored 24/7 through July 6.

Meyers added any fireworks that launch into the air and explode are most likely considered illegal in Arizona.

Residents can also call Mesa PD’s nonemergency line at 480-644-2211, email fireworks@mesaaz.gov or call 911 for emergencies.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. Marshal Service member...

Payne Moses

Arizona children found as part of nationwide ‘Operation We Will Find You 2’

PHOENIX — Several Arizona-based children were recovered after the U.S. Marshals Service’s investigation titled “Operation We Will Find You 2” ended last month. The District of Arizona partnered with U.S. Marshals Service to search Maricopa and Pima counties. Sixteen children were “safely located” and 33 were “successfully recovered” thanks to the collective efforts of these […]

45 minutes ago

10 years in prison for man who smuggled noncitizens into the U.S....

Serena O'Sullivan

Migrant smuggler sentenced to 10 years after death of 23-year-old mother in Arizona

A Mexican man who smuggled noncitizens into the U.S. was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of U-Haul's north Scottsdale project. (U-Haul via city of Scottsdale)...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

U-Haul submits project plans for Pinnacle Peak development in Scottsdale

U-Haul has submitted plans to Scottsdale to develop a three-story 193,839-square-foot facility near Pinnacle Peak Road, north of Loop 101.

2 hours ago

Daniel Majok mugshot...

KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man at Surprise house party

Daniel Majok, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday after shooting another adult male with an illegally-owned firearm.

11 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued for a 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism after he was last...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 30-year-old man from Mesa with high-functioning autism, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Closeup of a hand holding a lit cigarette. Outdoor smoking is banned at Maricopa County Regional Pa...

KTAR.com

Outdoor smoking banned at Maricopa County regional parks to mitigate fire risk

Outdoor smoking was banned at Maricopa County regional parks as officials expanded existing fire restrictions.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Over $1 million in illegal fireworks seized by Mesa police the week before Fourth of July