ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism

Jul 3, 2024, 5:43 PM

A Silver Alert was issued for a 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism after he was last seen Tuesday evening. (Mesa PD photo)

(Mesa PD photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 30-year-old man from Mesa with high-functioning autism, authorities said.

Matthew Johnson-White is 6-foot-3 and about 170 pounds, according to the Mesa Police Department. He is black with short black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he left his home in a blue 2015 Chevy Malibu with Arizona license plate BBD9727 and was in an agitated state. He was last heard from around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after leaving home near Broadway and Stapley roads.

Matthew’s family is concerned he may try to hurt himself, according to Mesa PD.

If you see Matthew or have information to help authorities find him, call Mesa PD’s nonemergency line at 480-644-2211.

