Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism

Jul 4, 2024, 8:30 AM

Mesa Silver Alert for man with high-functioning autism canceled...

A Silver Alert was issued for a 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism after he was last seen Tuesday evening. (Mesa PD photo)

(Mesa PD photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a 30-year-old man from Mesa with high-functioning autism was canceled on Thursday, authorities said.

Matthew Johnson-White was safely found in Oregon, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Authorities initially issued the Silver Alert on Wednesday.

The alert described him as 6-foot-3 and about 170 pounds, according to the Mesa Police Department. He is black with short black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he left his home in a blue 2015 Chevy Malibu with Arizona license plate BBD9727 and was in an agitated state. He was last heard from around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after leaving home near Broadway and Stapley roads.

Matthew’s family is concerned he may try to hurt himself, according to Mesa PD.

If you see Matthew or have information to help authorities find him, call Mesa PD’s nonemergency line at 480-644-2211.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Boxes of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mesa PD on June 27. (Mesa PD photo)...

KTAR.com

Over $1 million in illegal fireworks seized by Mesa police the week before Fourth of July

Mesa police officers confiscated over $1 million in illegal fireworks in two separate seizures on June 27, the Mesa PD announced Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Arizona missing children found by federal marshals...

Payne Moses

Arizona children found as part of nationwide ‘Operation We Will Find You 2’

Several Arizona missing children were recovered after the U.S. Marshals Services' "Operation We Will Find You 2" ended on June 24. 

4 hours ago

10 years in prison for man who smuggled noncitizens into the U.S....

Serena O'Sullivan

Migrant smuggler sentenced to 10 years after death of 23-year-old mother in Arizona

A Mexican man who smuggled noncitizens into the U.S. was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of U-Haul's north Scottsdale project. (U-Haul via city of Scottsdale)...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

U-Haul submits project plans for Pinnacle Peak development in Scottsdale

U-Haul has submitted plans to Scottsdale to develop a three-story 193,839-square-foot facility near Pinnacle Peak Road, north of Loop 101.

5 hours ago

Daniel Majok mugshot...

KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man at Surprise house party

Daniel Majok, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday after shooting another adult male with an illegally-owned firearm.

14 hours ago

Closeup of a hand holding a lit cigarette. Outdoor smoking is banned at Maricopa County Regional Pa...

KTAR.com

Outdoor smoking banned at Maricopa County regional parks to mitigate fire risk

Outdoor smoking was banned at Maricopa County regional parks as officials expanded existing fire restrictions.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Silver Alert canceled for 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism