Mesa Silver Alert for man with high-functioning autism canceled...

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a 30-year-old man from Mesa with high-functioning autism was canceled on Thursday, authorities said.

Matthew Johnson-White was safely found in Oregon, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Authorities initially issued the Silver Alert on Wednesday.

The alert described him as 6-foot-3 and about 170 pounds, according to the Mesa Police Department. He is black with short black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he left his home in a blue 2015 Chevy Malibu with Arizona license plate BBD9727 and was in an agitated state. He was last heard from around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after leaving home near Broadway and Stapley roads.

Matthew’s family is concerned he may try to hurt himself, according to Mesa PD.

If you see Matthew or have information to help authorities find him, call Mesa PD’s nonemergency line at 480-644-2211.

