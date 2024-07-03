Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 reopens for alternating traffic near Wickenburg after closure due to Hay Fire

Jul 3, 2024, 4:12 PM | Updated: 8:56 pm

U.S. 60 was closed in both directions west of Wickenburg on July 3, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

U.S. 60 was closed in both directions west of Wickenburg on July 3, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Alternating traffic opened on U.S. 60 west of Wickenburg on Wednesday night following a closure due to the Hay Fire, authorities said.

The brush fire began after a vehicle caught fire at milepost 92, about 20 miles west of Wickenburg, the Arizona Department of Transportation said around 3:30 p.m.

After a closure for about five hours, alternating traffic was permitted through the westbound lane as the eastbound lane remained closed. Drivers should plan for delays due to one available lane for both directions.

No structures were threatened, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

RELATED STORIES

Wickenburg is about 65 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Daniel Majok mugshot...

KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man at Surprise house party

Daniel Majok, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday after shooting another adult male with an illegally-owned firearm.

5 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued for a 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism after he was last...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 30-year-old man from Mesa with high-functioning autism, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Closeup of a hand holding a lit cigarette. Outdoor smoking is banned at Maricopa County Regional Pa...

KTAR.com

Outdoor smoking banned at Maricopa County regional parks to mitigate fire risk

Outdoor smoking was banned at Maricopa County regional parks as officials expanded existing fire restrictions.

8 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva called on Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race on July 3, 2024. ...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona House Democrat calls on Biden to drop out of presidential race

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva called on Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race on Wednesday, becoming the second House Democrat to publicly call for Biden to withdraw.

10 hours ago

Mugshot of Walter Ringfield Jr. Already in custody for other incidents, he is suspected in a Phoeni...

Kevin Stone

Suspect in elections center theft accused of stealing from Phoenix Art Museum

The man accused of stealing from the Maricopa County elections center and state Senate building also is suspected in a Phoenix Art Museum theft.

12 hours ago

DOJ consent decree could hurt retention of Phoenix Police officers...

Serena O'Sullivan

New survey shows many Phoenix police officers would consider leaving if DOJ takes over

A new survey from the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association suggests that a DOJ consent decree could slash retention rates.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

US 60 reopens for alternating traffic near Wickenburg after closure due to Hay Fire