PHOENIX — Alternating traffic opened on U.S. 60 west of Wickenburg on Wednesday night following a closure due to the Hay Fire, authorities said.

The brush fire began after a vehicle caught fire at milepost 92, about 20 miles west of Wickenburg, the Arizona Department of Transportation said around 3:30 p.m.

After a closure for about five hours, alternating traffic was permitted through the westbound lane as the eastbound lane remained closed. Drivers should plan for delays due to one available lane for both directions.

No structures were threatened, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Wickenburg is about 65 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

No other information was available.

