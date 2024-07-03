Close
US 60 closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to Hay Fire

PHOENIX — U.S. 60 was closed in both directions west of Wickenburg on Wednesday afternoon because of the Hay Fire, authorities said.

The brush fire began after a vehicle caught fire at milepost 92, about 20 miles west of Wickenburg, the Arizona Department of Transportation said around 3:30 p.m.

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

No structures were threated, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Wickenburg is about 65 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

No other information was available.

