ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona wine tourism grows exponentially over 12-year period, study reveals

Jul 8, 2024, 4:05 AM

Visitor at Page Springs Cellars wine tasting room in Cornville, Arizona. (Arizona Office of Tourism Photo)

BY MIGNON A. GOULD/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The Arizona wine tourism industry has seen more than 500% growth between 2011 and 2023.

That’s according to a study conducted for the Arizona Office of Tourism by the Economic Policy Institute at Northern Arizona University.

The study revealed that growth occurred across the board in total wine expenditures (677%), economic output (588%), employment (500%) and labor income (539%).

Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement that Arizona’s flourishing grape and wine industry is an important part of the state’s agribusiness and agritourism sectors.

“The spectacular growth of Arizona’s wine industry over the past decade-plus shows what happens when you combine an amazing place to live, unique grape growing conditions, and fearless winemakers,” Hobbs added.

Local First Arizona told the Business Journal that this growth is industry-wide for spirits, with an addition of 41 wineries, 28 microbreweries and 24 distilleries between 2015 and 2024.

As of 2024, the Grand Canyon State has 156 wine producers, representing a 200% increase since 2011, when there were just 52 winemakers.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

