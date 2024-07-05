Close
Southern California juice chain Sip Fresh lays out growth plan for Arizona

Jul 5, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Sip Fresh location inside the Arrowhead Towne Center mall in Glendale. Sip Fresh is looking to expand its footprint in Arizona. (Sip Fresh Photo)

The Sip Fresh location inside the Arrowhead Towne Center mall in Glendale. Sip Fresh is looking to expand its footprint in Arizona. (Sip Fresh Photo)

(Sip Fresh Photo)

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Sip Fresh, a juice chain based out of Southern California, has targeted Arizona for its next expansion market.

The chain, which already has one location in the Valley in the Macerich-owned Arrowhead Towne Center mall in Glendale, is sizing up Arizona’s malls and shopping centers as possible landing sports for Sip Fresh locations and the company is looking for franchisees to expand in Arizona.

“Now is the perfect time to launch full force into our franchise development strategy in Arizona,” Sharon Arthofer, the CEO and founder of Sip Fresh, said in a statement. “With the renewal of high-traffic shopping and entertainment centers, malls are alive and well—they are more experiential now than ever – and Sip Fresh is the perfect complementary concept.”

The Arrowhead location has “surpassed expectations,” according to a company statement and is why Sip Fresh would like to open locations inside “upscale malls” across Arizona, with a focus specifically on Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert.

Sip Fresh’s menu is made up of fresh-fruit-based juices, teas and specialty drinks. The stores have performed well near upscale department stores – the Arrowhead location is located outside of JCPenney – and Sip Fresh said its stores are seeing an average of 13% year-over-year sales growth.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

