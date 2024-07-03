PHOENIX — A Tucson man was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to making threats of a mass shooting at the University of Arizona last October, authorities said.

Michael Pengchung Lee, 27, was sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

On Oct. 22, Lee transmitted threats in a group chat on Snapchat to commit a mass shooting at the university.

Lee isn’t a student at the university, but expressed a desire to get revenge on “all the chads and stacies!!” which are terms used by self-described involuntary celibates (incels).

He finished the conversation by stating “im gonna do it guys, my mind is made up and there’s nothing u can do or say to stop me.”

On April 10, Lee admitted to sending these Snapchat messages. These messages referenced intel ideology, language and motivations, including referring to a well-known, self-identified incel and mass shooter.

He further admitted that he threatened to commit a mass shooting in at least two other Snapchat conversations, citing the same ideology and motivations.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the University of Arizona Police Department conducted the investigation.

