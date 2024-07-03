Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler PD seizes nearly $10,000 of illegal fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

Jul 3, 2024, 4:05 AM

Chandler PD encourages responsible celebrating during the Fourth of July. (Pixabay Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Chandler Police Department identified a vendor selling illegal fireworks along Alma School Road on June 28, seizing nearly $10,000 worth of fireworks during the incident.

Illegal fireworks include anything that explodes, leaves the ground or launches into the air. Property damage, structure and field fires, severe burn injuries and other accidents can be attributed to illegal fireworks.

Chandler PD encourages the Valley to celebrate the Fourth of July safely and legally, keeping a water source handy when using permissible fireworks (which are only allowed on private property), not allowing children to use lighters and being mindful of pets that could potentially get scared throughout the evening.

Legal fireworks are permitted for use from June 24 through July 6.

“We want everyone to have a great week celebrating Fourth of July this week. We don’t want to ruin anyone’s fun, but we want you to do it in a safe manner,” Sergeant Ricky Gonzales, who is part of the media relations unit of the Chandler Police Department said.

Chandler PD also encourages designating a sober driver or have rideshare options if alcohol consumption occurs.

For more information regarding the safe use of fireworks, visit the city’s website.

