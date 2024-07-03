2-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Mesa

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened at a residence near Rio Salado Parkway and Alma School Road, Mesa Fire and Medical said in an email around 4:40 p.m.

The child was conscious, breathing and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

It was the second child in metro Phoenix to be hospitalized after being pulled out of a pool on Tuesday.

A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was pulled from a backyard pool near 29th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

No other information was available.

