Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Mesa

Jul 2, 2024, 5:06 PM

A 2-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Mesa on July 2, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

A 2-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Mesa on July 2, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 2-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened at a residence near Rio Salado Parkway and Alma School Road, Mesa Fire and Medical said in an email around 4:40 p.m.

The child was conscious, breathing and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

RELATED STORIES

It was the second child in metro Phoenix to be hospitalized after being pulled out of a pool on Tuesday.

A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was pulled from a backyard pool near 29th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Clean Elections Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona Legislative District 1 Republican debate

The Arizona Legislative District 1 Republican debate occurred on July 2 and featured three of the five candidates.

56 minutes ago

A 10-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition after hiking with relatives in triple-digit h...

KTAR.com

10-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after hiking in triple-digit heat at South Mountain

A 10-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition after hiking with relatives in triple-digit heat at South Mountain on Tuesday, authorities said.

1 hour ago

A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix pool on July ...

KTAR.com

2-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Fourth of July fireworks events will be available in various metro Phoenix cities. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here are the spots in metro Phoenix to watch Fourth of July fireworks

Cities and towns across metro Phoenix are celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks shows, most of which are free.

5 hours ago

Trooper Norman Hupp visits Zaveion Mathews and his father in the hospital on June 11, 2024. The mot...

Serena O'Sullivan

Motorcyclist injured in collision on US 60 in Tempe helped by good Samaritans, state trooper

A motorcyclist is recovering in a hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Tempe in June, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

7 hours ago

File phot of a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. MCSO has conducted Traffic Study Annual ...

KTAR.com

MCSO traffic stop report: No disparities between Hispanic and white drivers for first time

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office made progress last year in its court-ordered efforts to reduce racial disparities in traffic stops, according to a new report.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

2-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Mesa