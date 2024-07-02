Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Phoenix pool

Jul 2, 2024, 2:39 PM | Updated: 9:43 pm

A 1-year-old boy is dead after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix pool on July 2, 2024. ...

A 1-year-old boy is dead after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix pool on July 2, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A one-year-old boy is dead after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The child was found unconscious in the pool at a residence near 29th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email at 2 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, firefighters were giving CPR to the boy. It is unknown how long the child was in the water.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The Phoenix Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

1-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Phoenix pool