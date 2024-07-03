Watch: Arizona Legislative District 1 Republican debate

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislative District 1 Republican debate occurred on July 2.

Only three of the five candidates participated, with Quang Nguyen and Selina Bliss opting out of the debate.

Ken Bennett, Mark Finchem and Steve Zipperman went head-to-head less than a month before the primary election on July 30.

Who are the Republican candidates in Arizona Legislative District 1?

Nguyen and Bliss are the current representatives of the district, which covers areas north of metro Phoenix, notably Prescott.

Bennett and Finchem have previous political experience in Arizona.

Bennett served as Arizona Secretary of State from 2009 to 2015 and was heavily involved in Cyber Ninjas audit of the 2020 Maricopa County election.

Finchem previously served in Legislative District 11 and unsuccessfully ran for Arizona Secretary of State in 2022.

Zipperman, a veteran, has decades of legal and business experience.

The Democratic candidates are Jay Ruby and Marcia Smith.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.