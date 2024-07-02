Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Motorcyclist injured in collision on US 60 in Tempe helped by good Samaritans, state trooper

Jul 2, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm

Trooper Norman Hupp visits Zaveion Mathews and his father in the hospital on June 11, 2024. The motorcyclist is recovering after he crashed on June 4 and was assisted by Hupp and good Samaritans at the scene in Tempe. (Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Public Safety Photos)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is recovering in a Valley hospital after a single-vehicle collision in early June, authorities said.

A Monday news release from the Arizona Department of Publics Safety said good Samaritans helped an injured motorcyclist after a crash on June 4.

The collision took place while 24-year-old Zaveion Mathews drove his motorcycle on the transition ramp from eastbound US 60 to the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway in Tempe.

“It appears he just lost control of his vehicle,” DPS spokesperson Bart Graves told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The crash left Mathews bleeding profusely from his left arm. However, several witnesses rushed to help him until first responders arrived, DPS said.

One of them used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet to prevent further blood loss.

Trooper Norman Hupp responded to the scene to provide a department-issued tourniquet. He and the good Samaritans helped Mathews by providing water, shade and reassurance until an ambulance arrived.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department then brought Mathews to a local hospital. He underwent several surgeries for his extensive injuries, DPS said. He is now on the road to recovery.

The hospital staff invited Huff to visit Mathews in the hospital on June 11. The motorcyclist and his dad thanked the trooper for his efforts.

“We want to recognize and thank Trooper Hupp and all of the good Samaritans who stopped to help for their quick thinking and selfless actions,” DPS said in the news release. “Incidents like this one are a great reminder of the kindness that exists within our communities.”

