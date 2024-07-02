PHOENIX – The case of a missing Flagstaff woman took a turn Monday with the arrest of her husband, authorities said.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, never returned home after going for a run and a swim Sunday afternoon, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

Over the course of the investigation, police processed evidence resulting in the arrest her husband, 58-year-old Daniel Paduchowski, on suspicion of aggravated assault. Police announced the arrest Monday night but didn’t identify the victim or provide details about the evidence.

The search for Kelly Paduchowski is ongoing. The Flagstaff Police Department is working with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit.

What do we know about case of missing Flagstaff woman?

She was last seen leaving her west Flagstaff home around 1:30 p.m. Sunday wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and white running shoes.

Her family reported her missing at 7:39 p.m., police said.

Her car, a white Mazda CX-5, was located at the Campbell Mesa trailhead.

Kelly Paduchowski stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with information about the missing Flagstaff woman is asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

