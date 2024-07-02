Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ex-security supervisor pleads guilty to sexually abusing inmate at Phoenix reentry center

Jul 2, 2024, 8:30 AM

Avondale man pled guilty to sexually abusing an inmate...

Morris Gary Hibbitt pled guilty to sexually abusing an inmate in May 2023, prosecutors said. (File photos: Behavioral Systems Southwest, Nati Harnik via AP)

(File photos: Behavioral Systems Southwest, Nati Harnik via AP)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Avondale man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate in a facility he worked at, authorities said on Monday.

Morris Gary Hibbitt, 51, worked as a security supervisor at the time of the offense, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

He pled guilty to the felony charge on June 17, prosecutors said.

The woman he sexually abused was an inmate at a residential reentry center in Phoenix, prosecutors said.

The crime took place on May 21, 2023, at Behavioral Systems Southwest, prosecutors said.

RELATED STORIES

The center helps inmates reenter the community when they’ve served their prison terms. Inmates at the facility are under the custodial authority of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The victim was under Hibbitt’s supervision at the time of the sexual abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Hibbitt will be sentenced on Sept. 9.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kelly Paduchowski of Flagstaff was reported missing on June 30....

KTAR.com

Missing Flagstaff woman’s husband arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

The case of a missing Flagstaff woman took a turn with the arrest of her husband on suspicion of aggravated assault, police said.

1 hour ago

Four teenagers from El Mirage were arrested in late June after a two-month homicide investigation...

Serena O'Sullivan

4 teenagers arrested in connection with West Valley homicide case

Four teenagers from El Mirage have been arrested and identified as suspects in the April 29 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, police said.

2 hours ago

(Glendale Police Department photo)...

KTAR.com

Police in Mesa create new way to report use of illegal fireworks

The Mesa Police Department has developed a new method for its residents to report the use of illegal fireworks.

4 hours ago

Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, talks about a bill in January 2024. (File photo by Harris Hicks/C...

Grey Gartin and Keetra Bippus/Cronkite News

3 indicted in fake electors scheme among Arizona delegates to RNC

Three of the Arizona Republicans indicted as “fake electors” for their roles in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election will serve as delegates at the Republican National Convention in July.

4 hours ago

Raising Cane's is one of the newest tenants at The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria. (Vestar Photo)...

KTAR.com

Slew of new restaurants, retailers coming to The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria

The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria has welcomed several new restaurants and retailers to the center in recent months and the center will see more openings by the end of the year.

4 hours ago

New Goodwill in downtown Phoenix to open this Friday...

Payne Moses

New Goodwill in Phoenix to open this weekend in repurposed Firestone Building

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is expanding its impact in the Valley. It will open a new Goodwill in downtown Phoenix on Friday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Ex-security supervisor pleads guilty to sexually abusing inmate at Phoenix reentry center