Avondale man pled guilty to sexually abusing an inmate...

PHOENIX — An Avondale man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate in a facility he worked at, authorities said on Monday.

Morris Gary Hibbitt, 51, worked as a security supervisor at the time of the offense, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

He pled guilty to the felony charge on June 17, prosecutors said.

The woman he sexually abused was an inmate at a residential reentry center in Phoenix, prosecutors said.

The crime took place on May 21, 2023, at Behavioral Systems Southwest, prosecutors said.

The center helps inmates reenter the community when they’ve served their prison terms. Inmates at the facility are under the custodial authority of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The victim was under Hibbitt’s supervision at the time of the sexual abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Hibbitt will be sentenced on Sept. 9.

