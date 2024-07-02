Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 teenagers arrested in connection with West Valley homicide case

Jul 2, 2024, 6:30 AM

Four teenagers from El Mirage were arrested in late June after a two-month homicide investigation...

The four teenagers are accused of taking part in a fatal robbery on April 29, 2024. (El Mirage Police Department photo)

(El Mirage Police Department photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Four teenagers from El Mirage were arrested in late June after a two-month homicide investigation, authorities said.

The El Mirage Police Department arrested the four suspects last Wednesday. They allegedly orchestrated a plan to rob a handgun from a 15-year-old boy on April 29.

“During the robbery, the 15-year-old victim turned to run and was shot,” the El Mirage Police Department said in a Monday news release.

Police said the shooter was a 16-year-old boy. Another 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Joey Hernandez-Silvas were also involved in the fatal attempted robbery, police said.

What led up to the homicide involving four teenagers from El Mirage?

The shooting took place near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, police said.

Officers who responded to a report of shots fired found the victim face down in the front yard of a residence, unresponsive and with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

RELATED STORIES

Police said the four suspects planned to rob a Surprise home prior to the shooting. They allegedly wanted to rob a Surprise resident who planned to trade handguns.

However, when the resident didn’t show up to the trade, the four teens found the 15-year-old boy, who had already traded handguns with the Surprise resident, police said.

The suspects then lured the victim to the site of the shooting, where he was fatally shot while running away, police said.

Each of the suspects was booked for first-degree murder, robbery, aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, police said.

“This is a tragedy that resulted in the loss of a young community member’s life,” El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in the news release. “The family affected by this willful act of violence is in our thoughts and prayers and will not soon be forgotten.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Avondale man pled guilty to sexually abusing an inmate...

Serena O'Sullivan

Ex-security supervisor pleads guilty to sexually abusing inmate at Phoenix reentry center

Morris Gary Hibbitt, an Avondale man, pled guilty to sexually abusing an inmate in a Phoenix facility he worked at, prosecutors said.

1 hour ago

Kelly Paduchowski of Flagstaff was reported missing on June 30....

KTAR.com

Missing Flagstaff woman’s husband arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

The case of a missing Flagstaff woman took a turn with the arrest of her husband on suspicion of aggravated assault, police said.

2 hours ago

(Glendale Police Department photo)...

KTAR.com

Police in Mesa create new way to report use of illegal fireworks

The Mesa Police Department has developed a new method for its residents to report the use of illegal fireworks.

5 hours ago

Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, talks about a bill in January 2024. (File photo by Harris Hicks/C...

Grey Gartin and Keetra Bippus/Cronkite News

3 indicted in fake electors scheme among Arizona delegates to RNC

Three of the Arizona Republicans indicted as “fake electors” for their roles in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election will serve as delegates at the Republican National Convention in July.

5 hours ago

Raising Cane's is one of the newest tenants at The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria. (Vestar Photo)...

KTAR.com

Slew of new restaurants, retailers coming to The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria

The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria has welcomed several new restaurants and retailers to the center in recent months and the center will see more openings by the end of the year.

5 hours ago

New Goodwill in downtown Phoenix to open this Friday...

Payne Moses

New Goodwill in Phoenix to open this weekend in repurposed Firestone Building

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is expanding its impact in the Valley. It will open a new Goodwill in downtown Phoenix on Friday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

4 teenagers arrested in connection with West Valley homicide case