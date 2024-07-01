Close
ARIZONA NEWS

3 dead in fiery 1-car, speed-caused crash at Tempe intersection

Jul 1, 2024, 4:24 PM

Three people died after a vehicle crashed into a traffic signal support pole at a Tempe intersectio...

Three people died after a vehicle crashed into a traffic signal support pole at a Tempe intersection on June 30, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three people died after a vehicle crashed into a traffic signal support pole at a Tempe intersection on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Priest Drive and found a black SUV fully engulfed in flames around 4:45 p.m., according to the Tempe Police Department.

Good Samaritans were able to pull two of the occupants out of the car and provide medical aid. The third occupant was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The other two occupants were taken to a hospital and died there later in the day. The victims were identified as 70-year-old Jackie Holbrook, 23-year-old Jonathon Holbrook and 21-year-old Hope Kropf.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

No other information was available.

