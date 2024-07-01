Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting self with duty weapon

Jul 1, 2024

A Phoenix police officer accidentally shot himself on July 1, 2024.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was hospitalized Monday morning after he accidentally shot himself with his duty weapon, authorities said.

The officer was in the back parking lot of the South Mountain Precinct, located at Fourth and Southern avenues, around 9:30 p.m. when his duty weapon accidentally discharged, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The officer suffered the gunshot wound to his lower extremity and was taken to a hospital with the injury that was considered not life-threatening, police added.

An internal investigation into the incident is underway.

No other information was available.

