Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

‘Touch’ Advanced Screening

Jul 1, 2024, 10:26 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

 

See this advanced screening on July 9th for ‘Touch’ based upon the best-selling novel by author Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson. ‘Touch’ is a romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents and follows one widower’s emotional journey to find his first love who disappeared 50 years ago, before his time runs out.

Learn more by watching the trailer below.

 

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the advanced screening on July 9th!!

 

Contests

...

Promotions

Phoenix Rescue Mission

Last year, 645 people died because of the scorching temperatures in the Valley. This year could be worse. Join us at Phoenix Rescue Mission and help save lives by bringing water, care, and hope to our homeless neighbors.

4 hours ago

...

Promotions

Advanced Screening: Fly Me To The Moon

Register for your chance to win tickets to the advance screening of Fly Me To The Moon on Monday, July 8 at Harkins Fashion Square!

3 days ago

...

Promotions

Arizona Talks Independence Day Celebration

Enjoy delicious food, drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere as we celebrate our nation's independence together. Hear from some of Arizona’s leaders, connect with community members, and enjoy a summer evening in the heart of Phoenix. Click here to register and be sure to use promo code "KTAR" to receive your free ticket!

10 days ago

...

Promotions

Honoring America’s Veterans and KTAR Presents Honor Our Heroes

Nominate a Veteran to be a Grand Marshal in the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade!

19 days ago

...

Promotions

VITALANT Saving Arizona Blood Drive

Help Arizona patients declare independence from summer blood shortages by donating at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive On July 7 from 7am-1pm at the Tempe Center for the Arts. Click here for more information.

21 days ago

...

Promotions

Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers

It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500 check!

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

‘Touch’ Advanced Screening