ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead after truck bed catches fire, wall collision in north Phoenix

Jun 30, 2024, 1:07 PM

A man died shortly after truck fire and collision in north Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department file photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Marchell Larson was pronounced dead after sustaining several life-threatening injuries from his truck bed catching fire and eventual wall collision on Saturday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said Sunday.

Authorities responded to the crash near 9100 North 7th Street around 10:00 a.m.

A witness driving by Dunlap Avenue saw Larson’s truck smash into the wall while still on fire.

The PPD said the witness removed the 82-year-old Larson from his truck before emergency responders could arrive and bring him to a nearby hospital.

No additional information regarding the cause of the fire is available at this time.

