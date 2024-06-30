PHOENIX — Marchell Larson was pronounced dead after sustaining several life-threatening injuries from his truck bed catching fire and eventual wall collision on Saturday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said Sunday.

Authorities responded to the crash near 9100 North 7th Street around 10:00 a.m.

A witness driving by Dunlap Avenue saw Larson’s truck smash into the wall while still on fire.

The PPD said the witness removed the 82-year-old Larson from his truck before emergency responders could arrive and bring him to a nearby hospital.

No additional information regarding the cause of the fire is available at this time.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.