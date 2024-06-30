Phoenix woman turns herself in after shooting, killing another woman
Jun 30, 2024, 1:45 PM | Updated: 2:24 pm
(Phoenix Police Department photo)
PHOENIX — A woman turned herself in Saturday for shooting and killing another woman earlier that morning, Phoenix Police said.
The suspect, 24-year-old Teayanna Minter, turned herself in at the Glendale Police Department. Phoenix Police took her into custody later and booked her into Maricopa County Jail for second-degree murder
At 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers got there, they found a woman who had been shot.
The woman was treated by Phoenix Fire personnel, who took her to a hospital where she later died.
The identity of the victim has not been revealed.
