Phoenix woman turns herself in after shooting, killing another woman

Jun 30, 2024, 1:45 PM | Updated: 2:24 pm

Phoenix Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a female victim that happened Saturday ...

Phoenix Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a female victim that happened Saturday morning. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman turned herself in Saturday for shooting and killing another woman earlier that morning, Phoenix Police said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Teayanna Minter, turned herself in at the Glendale Police Department. Phoenix Police took her into custody later and booked her into Maricopa County Jail for second-degree murder

At 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers got there, they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman was treated by Phoenix Fire personnel, who took her to a hospital where she later died.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

