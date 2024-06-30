Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man died after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the road late Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded to the accident near Glendale and 19th avenues around 11 p.m., where they found a man who was seriously injured. Fire personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

Detectives later learned he was crossing Glendale Avenue outside the marked crosswalk when hit. No additional info about the victim’s identity was released.

Authorities said the young woman driving the SUV stayed on the scene and was not impaired.

