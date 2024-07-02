New Goodwill in downtown Phoenix to open this Friday...

Close
New Goodwill in Phoenix to open this weekend in repurposed Firestone Building

Jul 2, 2024, 4:05 AM

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — A new Goodwill in downtown Phoenix is set to open this weekend, according to an announcement from LDH Consulting.

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona will open the new location in the landmark Firestone Building.

This historic structure has stood tall for nearly a century on the corner of Third Avenue and Van Buren Street.

LDH Consulting’s Lindsay Hansen said the store will be around 16,000 square feet.

Adam Lewis, senior vice president and chief retail officer of GCNA, said this will be the first Goodwill in downtown Phoenix.

“We’re thrilled about the grand opening of this iconic location,” Lewis said in a news release. “The community has been extremely excited as it’s the first store in downtown Phoenix.”

He said there’s a lot to celebrate at the grand opening, which will take place at 310 W. Van Buren St.

“We encourage the community to come out, enjoy free coffee and donuts, and help us celebrate this milestone,” Lewis added.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Additionally, the first 150 customers in line will receive a $5 coupon for their first trip to the new store.

The company is also extending the same incentive to those who submit full-bag donations and spend $10 or more throughout the opening weekend.

Learn more about Goodwill’s mission and what programs its revenue stream supports online.

