PHOENIX — A 42-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road Friday night in north Phoenix, authorities said Sunday.

Phoenix officers responded to the accident on Cave Creek Road south of Greenway Parkway around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Fire personnel was also on the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist, identified as Christopher Schmidt, dead.

Detectives learned Schmidt had been traveling north on Cave Creek Road before losing control, veering off the road and hitting a tree in the nearby Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.