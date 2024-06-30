Close
Motorcyclist dead after veering off road, striking tree in north Phoenix

Jun 30, 2024, 11:55 AM

A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A 42-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road Friday night in north Phoenix, authorities said Sunday.

Phoenix officers responded to the accident on Cave Creek Road south of Greenway Parkway around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Fire personnel was also on the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist, identified as Christopher Schmidt, dead.

Detectives learned Schmidt had been traveling north on Cave Creek Road before losing control, veering off the road and hitting a tree in the nearby Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

