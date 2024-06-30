Man found dead after car strikes pole, catches fire in east Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was killed in a fatal crash in east Phoenix Friday morning after after his car struck a pole and caught on fire.

At about 1:30 a.m., Phoenix Police and Fire personnel were called to the area of 60th and Van Buren streets for a vehicle on fire and found the deceased man inside the vehicle, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Detectives determined the victim was driving west on Van Buren Street and had struck the north curb, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with a large power pole. After rolling into the desert area, the car caught on fire, where it was put out by the responding fire personnel.

The identity of the driver has not been revealed.

