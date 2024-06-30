Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man found dead after car strikes pole, catches fire in east Phoenix

Jun 30, 2024, 11:16 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm

A man was killed in a fatal crash in east Phoenix Friday morning, in which the vehicle caught on fi...

A man was killed in a fatal crash in east Phoenix Friday morning, in which the vehicle caught on fire after striking a pole. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was killed in a fatal crash in east Phoenix Friday morning after after his car struck a pole and caught on fire.

At about 1:30 a.m., Phoenix Police and Fire personnel were called to the area of 60th and Van Buren streets for a vehicle on fire and found the deceased man inside the vehicle, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Detectives determined the victim was driving west on Van Buren Street and had struck the north curb, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with a large power pole. After rolling into the desert area, the car caught on fire, where it was put out by the responding fire personnel.

RELATED STORIES

The identity of the driver has not been revealed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle in Phoenix. (Phoenix PD file photo)...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dead after veering off road, striking tree in north Phoenix

A 42-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road Friday night in north Phoenix, authorities said.

16 minutes ago

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman overnight in Phoenix. (Pexels phot...

KTAR.com

Woman seriously injured in alleged Phoenix stabbing with suspect still at large

Police are seeking a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in Phoenix in the early hours of Sunday.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County has approved to fund renovations for Mesa’s Firefighter Memorial, Historical Soci...

Bailey Leasure

Maricopa County approves renovation funding for i.d.e.a. Museum, other Mesa venues

Maricopa County has approved to fund renovations for Mesa’s Firefighter Memorial, Historical Society, and i.d.e.a. Museum.

5 hours ago

A new 28,000-square-foot hotel by Hilton, LivSmart Studios, is coming to Downtown Glendale near the...

Bailey Leasure

Hilton bringing LivSmart Studios hotel to downtown Glendale

A new 28,000-square-foot hotel by Hilton, LivSmart Studios, is coming to downtown Glendale near the Glendale Civic Center.

6 hours ago

LG Energy Solution has started vertical construction in 2024 on its planned battery manufacturing c...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

LG Energy Solution hits pause on second Arizona battery plant

LG Energy Solution says it's temporarily pausing construction plans for the second phase of its $5.5 billion battery manufacturing plant in Arizona.

7 hours ago

A Coconino County judge sentenced Anthony Martinez, 28, on Friday to life in prison on the murder ...

Associated Press

Arizona man gets life sentence on murder conviction in starvation death of 6-year-old son

A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to prison for the rest of his life for the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Man found dead after car strikes pole, catches fire in east Phoenix