Three battery energy storage system projects get over $55M award...

PHOENIX — The federal government is spending millions of dollars to support three battery energy storage system projects in Arizona, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA’s $55.2 million reward will finance three projects led by Arizona’s Sierra Southwest Cooperative Services, according to an announcement from last week.

The company is working on three battery energy storage systems that will provide cleaner energy to rural communities, according to the USDA.

The USDA is providing more than $375 million in funding through the Powering Affordable Clean Energy Program and the Rural Energy for America Program.

“Rural Development is empowering rural communities to take charge of their energy future and contribute to President Biden’s national goal of reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change,” Fernandez said.

Funding for the projects comes from two federal programs: the Powering Affordable Clean Energy Program and the Rural Energy for America Program. Both are part of President Joe Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which supports disadvantaged communities.

Three battery energy storage system projects to benefit various counties

USDA Rural Development State Director for Arizona Charlene Fernandez said the administration is passionate about promoting eco-friendly practices in underserved areas.

“The Biden-Harris administration is carrying our promise to affordable clean energy in rural Arizona,” Fernandez said in a news release.

The three battery energy storage system projects have 35 megawatts and can last for hour hours in duration, the release said. However, officials didn’t specify if each system has 35 megawatts and can last for four hours, or if those numbers apply to the power of the three systems combined. KTAR News 92.3 FM has reached out for further details but has not yet received a response.

However, Fernandez’s statement said the award will promote economic growth, job creation and sustainability across Pima, Santa Cruz, Graham, Cochise, Greenlee and Mohave counties.

