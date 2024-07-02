Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

USDA giving $55.2M to Arizona clean energy projects in rural communities

Jul 1, 2024, 8:00 PM

Three battery energy storage system projects get over $55M award...

The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded $55.2 million to Arizona to provide cleaner energy throughout the state (Pixabay photo).

(Pixabay photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The federal government is spending millions of dollars to support three battery energy storage system projects in Arizona, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA’s $55.2 million reward will finance three projects led by Arizona’s Sierra Southwest Cooperative Services, according to an announcement from last week.

The company is working on three battery energy storage systems that will  provide cleaner energy to rural communities, according to the USDA.

The USDA is providing more than $375 million in funding through the Powering Affordable Clean Energy Program and the Rural Energy for America Program.

RELATED STORIES

“Rural Development is empowering rural communities to take charge of their energy future and contribute to President Biden’s national goal of reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change,” Fernandez said.

Funding for the projects comes from two federal programs: the Powering Affordable Clean Energy Program and the Rural Energy for America Program. Both are part of President Joe Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which supports disadvantaged communities.

Three battery energy storage system projects to benefit various counties

USDA Rural Development State Director for Arizona Charlene Fernandez said the administration is passionate about promoting eco-friendly practices in underserved areas.

“The Biden-Harris administration is carrying our promise to affordable clean energy in rural Arizona,” Fernandez said in a news release.

The three battery energy storage system projects have 35 megawatts and can last for hour hours in duration, the release said. However, officials didn’t specify if each system has 35 megawatts and can last for four hours, or if those numbers apply to the power of the three systems combined. KTAR News 92.3 FM has reached out for further details but has not yet received a response.

However, Fernandez’s statement said the award will promote economic growth, job creation and sustainability across Pima, Santa Cruz, Graham, Cochise, Greenlee and Mohave counties.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - Rori Chang, of Glendale, Ariz., walks with her dog Ava as they leave the Maricopa Country An...

Associated Press

Here are ways that can help ease dogs’ July Fourth dread

Those with furry, four-legged family members will be searching for solutions to the Fourth of July anxiety that fireworks bring.

4 hours ago

Fossilized crocodilian excrement is displayed at the "Poozeum", Friday, June 7, 2024, in Williams, ...

Associated Press

Museum in northern Arizona tells stories of ancient animals through their fossilized poop

The Poozeum opened in May in Williams, a northern Arizona town known for its Wild West shows along Route 66.

5 hours ago

Three people died after a vehicle crashed into a traffic signal support pole at a Tempe intersectio...

KTAR.com

3 dead in fiery 1-car, speed-caused crash at Tempe intersection

Three people died after a vehicle crashed into a traffic signal support pole at a Tempe intersection on Sunday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department logo....

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting self with duty weapon

A Phoenix police officer was hospitalized Monday morning after he accidentally shot himself with his duty weapon, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Laura Terech stands next to a stack of papers in the Arizona House of Representatives. The Democrat...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democrat leaves state House early to take new government job

With just a few months left in her term, Democratic state Rep. Laura Terech stepped down from the Legislature to take a new government job.

8 hours ago

A view of the River Trail, which runs along the edge of a cliff above the Colorado River in Grand C...

Kevin Stone

69-year-old Texas man dies while hiking near the bottom of Grand Canyon

A 69-year-old Texas man died while hiking near the bottom of the Grand Canyon over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

USDA giving $55.2M to Arizona clean energy projects in rural communities