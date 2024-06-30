PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in Phoenix in the early hours of Sunday, Phoenix PD said.

Officers responded to a parking lot near Glendale and 19th avenues around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

With serious injuries, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect, identified as a male, had left the scene before their arrival.

Anyone with information about the incident that may lead to an arrest should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.