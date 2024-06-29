PHOENIX — One northbound lane has reopened on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City following a closure for multiple crashes, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Saturday.

The left lane reopened around 5 p.m. after both lanes were closed around 4:30 p.m. ADOT gave no estimated time for the reopening of the right lane.

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

ADOT said drivers should expect delays on the freeway running from Phoenix to the high country and seek an alternate route if possible, such as state routes 89 or 87.

