Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA TRAFFIC

Traffic reopens on NB I-17 north of Black Canyon City after truck carrying beam overturns

Jul 1, 2024, 5:35 AM | Updated: 5:42 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


One northbound lane of I-17 is experiencing a prolonged closure after a truck carrying a beam overturned. (ADOT photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

PHOENIX — Traffic reopened on northbound Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City, according to a Monday morning announcement.

A closure went in place on Saturday after a truck carrying a 70,000-pound beam overturned, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT initially closed both northbound lanes of the highway running from Phoenix to the high country around 4:30 p.m. Saturday before reopening the left lane about a half-hour later.

The department said removing the beam required special equipment, such as large cranes and other heavy tools. This resulted in a full closure of the northbound lanes Sunday night for around four hours, beginning at 8 p.m.

The crash occurred near Bumble Bee Road on an uphill stretch about three miles north of Black Canyon City, within ADOT’s I-17 Improvement Project, which aims to increase capacity near Sunset Point.

Drivers planning to take the route Sunday were told to clear the area before or after the 8 p.m. closure, ADOT said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on June 30, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Traffic

This overhead view from May 2024 shows ongoing work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project ...

Kevin Stone

Broadway Curve project to affect freeway traffic near Phoenix airport this weekend

No mainline closures are scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend, but it won't all be smooth sailing.

3 days ago

The bridges over Queen Creek (left) and Waterfall Canyon between Superior and Globe are being repla...

Kevin Stone

US 60 reopens east of metro Phoenix after bridge replacement hits snag

A highway east of metro Phoenix reopened after a bridge replacement project hit a snag Thursday, authorities said.

4 days ago

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix on June 25, 2024. (AP File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Southbound Interstate 17 reopened north of Phoenix after several crashes

Southbound Interstate 17 reopened north of Phoenix after several crashes on Tuesday night, authorities said.

5 days ago

Gila River Bridge issues caused temporary shutdown of EB I-10...

KTAR.com

EB I-10 temporarily reopens south of Phoenix after closure due to issue with Gila River Bridge

A Gila River bridge issue caused a shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 10 near Riggs Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.

6 days ago

One lane in each direction on the Gilbert Road bridge over Salt River will reopen ahead of holiday ...

KTAR.com

Gilbert Road bridge over Salt River in Mesa to reopen in time for holiday travel

The Gilbert Road bridge running over the Salt River in Mesa will reopen Friday, opening a popular travel route in time for the 4th of July. 

9 days ago

Westbound State Route 88 was closed north of Apache Junction for the Ghost Fire on June 21, 2024. (...

KTAR.com

Ghost Fire 100% contained, Westbound State Route 88 reopens north of Apache Junction

Westbound State Route 88 has reopened north of Apache Junction after brush fire closed the lanes on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Traffic reopens on NB I-17 north of Black Canyon City after truck carrying beam overturns