PHOENIX — Traffic reopened on northbound Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City, according to a Monday morning announcement.

A closure went in place on Saturday after a truck carrying a 70,000-pound beam overturned, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT initially closed both northbound lanes of the highway running from Phoenix to the high country around 4:30 p.m. Saturday before reopening the left lane about a half-hour later.

The department said removing the beam required special equipment, such as large cranes and other heavy tools. This resulted in a full closure of the northbound lanes Sunday night for around four hours, beginning at 8 p.m.

The crash occurred near Bumble Bee Road on an uphill stretch about three miles north of Black Canyon City, within ADOT’s I-17 Improvement Project, which aims to increase capacity near Sunset Point.

Drivers planning to take the route Sunday were told to clear the area before or after the 8 p.m. closure, ADOT said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on June 30, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.