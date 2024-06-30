Close
Hilton bringing LivSmart Studios hotel to downtown Glendale

Jun 30, 2024

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — Downtown Glendale will be the home of Hilton’s first LivSmart Studios in Arizona.

The hotel is being developed by Arizona-based company CivicGroup. Glendale City Council approved a ground lease agreement with the company for the city-owned property near the Glendale Civic Center at 7120-7128 N. 57th Avenue.

The property will span 28,000 square feet, according to the release.

“LivSmart Studios by Hilton is custom designed to provide travelers with a reliable, consistent and friendly experience at an attainable price point, making it a great hotel accommodation for downtown Glendale,” Isaac Lake, brand leader of LivSmart Studios, said in a press release. “As we continue to expand the brand’s footprint nationwide, we are excited to introduce LivSmart Studios by Hilton to Glendale and see how it will contribute to the city’s growing economic goals, business efforts and local community.”

The property will serve as a hospitality option for Glendale’s Sports & Entertainment District, according to the release.

“Hilton sets the standard for hospitality all over the world,” CivicGroup President Chris DeRose said. “We are thrilled to be bringing their exceptional new brand to downtown Glendale. This is a testament to city leadership and their revitalization efforts.”

What will be at the new hotel?

The new LivSmart Studios property will have 90 studio apartment-style suites.

Guests hotels can enjoy amenities such as a fitness center and a laundry facility.

The new Hilton hotel will be offering job opportunities and partnerships with local businesses, according to the release.

