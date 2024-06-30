Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man gets life sentence on murder conviction in starvation death of 6-year-old son

Jun 29, 2024, 8:00 PM

A Coconino County judge sentenced Anthony Martinez, 28, on Friday to life in prison on the murder ...

A Coconino County judge sentenced Anthony Martinez, 28, on Friday to life in prison on the murder conviction, with additional prison sentences linked to child abuse and kidnapping convictions in the abuse of the deceased child and an older sibling. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP, File)

(Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to prison for the rest of his life on convictions including first-degree murder in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son, according to court proceedings.

A Coconino County judge sentenced Anthony Martinez, 28, on Friday to life in prison on the murder conviction, with additional prison sentences linked to child abuse and kidnapping convictions in the abuse of the deceased child and an older sibling.

Additionally, cumulative sentences of three years prison were added on two convictions for aggravated assault, which can be served concurrently or credited against time served.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported that Martinez declined to speak during the court hearing but wrote a letter to his children that was read aloud by a defense attorney, apologizing “for all the things I put you through.”

RELATED STORIES

A legal representative for Martinez did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment Saturday.

Presiding Judge Ted Reed cited aggravating factors in sentencing Martinez, describing the crimes as especially heinous and cruel while Martinez was in a position of trust as the children’s father. The judge also acknowledged that Martinez suffered through a traumatic childhood and that he had no prior felony convictions.

Authorities say the boy who died, Deshaun Martinez, was locked in a tiny bedroom closet for 16 hours a day over a month with his older brother as punishment for stealing food in the home at night while their parents slept.

An autopsy showed the boy weighed just 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms) when he died — well below average for his age. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

The boy’s mother, Elizabeth Archibeque, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse and was sentenced in July 2023 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Palm Valley Commerce Center...

KTAR.com

Construction begins on Palm Valley Commerce Center in Goodyear

Construction is underway on Palm Valley Commerce Center, a Class A industrial project in Goodyear designed to serve local entrepreneurs and multinational corporations.

6 hours ago

Interstate 17...

KTAR.com

I-17 will be closed Monday night south of Flagstaff for bridge work

Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed in both directions for 10 hours near exit 337 south of Flagstaff starting Monday at 7 p.m. for bridge construction.

8 hours ago

African lion Boboo...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo announces death of African lion named Boboo

Staff members at the Phoenix Zoo are mourning the death of Boboo, the zoo's beloved African male lion.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Dunkin')...

KTAR.com

Grand opening of Dunkin’ location in Youngtown set for Monday morning

Coffee and donut company Dunkin’ plans to open a new location in Youngtown on Monday morning.

12 hours ago

Gerber's 2024 Photo Search winner "Sonny" smiling...

Payne Moses

Young royalty: Goodyear’s ‘Sonny’ named 2024 Gerber Baby, photo contest winner

Gerber unveiled one-year-old and Goodyear, Arizona resident Akil McLeod as the winner of its 14th annual Photo Search and named him the 2024 Gerber Baby, according to a presser released on June 25, 2024.

14 hours ago

Margherita pizza taken out of oven...

Payne Moses

‘Worth a pilgrimage’: Pizzeria Bianco makes New York Times’ top pizza joints in the United States

Local Italian restaurant Pizzeria Bianco was featured in a New York Times' piece "22 of the Best Pizza Places in the United States" published on Wednesday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona man gets life sentence on murder conviction in starvation death of 6-year-old son