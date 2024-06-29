Construction begins on Palm Valley Commerce Center in Goodyear

PHOENIX — Construction is underway on Palm Valley Commerce Center, a Class A industrial project in Goodyear designed to serve local entrepreneurs and multinational corporations.

Upon completion, the center will feature three buildings totaling nearly 300,000 square feet, offering divisibility ranging from 125,840 square feet to 4,680 square feet.

The center will be located at Auto Drive and 137th Avenue, approximately two miles from the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport and about 20 miles from Sky Harbor International Airport.

“At Schnitzer Properties, we currently have 11 million square feet of industrial projects planned or under construction. We are excited to add Palm Valley Commerce Center in Goodyear to our portfolio,” Jordan Schnitzer, president and CEO of developer Schnitzer Properties, said in a press release.

The center is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

Willmeng Construction is the general contractor for the project and VLMK Engineering + Design is the architect.

The center’s location is a five-and-a-half-hour drive to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.