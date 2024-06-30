PHOENIX — Become a hero by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive hosted by Vitalant on July 7 in Tempe.

The non-profit serving as the blood provider for all Maricopa County hospitals is putting on the drive from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts, located at 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Vitalant says they’re shooting for at least 600 donors at the blood drive, hoping to “declare independence from blood shortages,” as Fourth of July week has the fewest donations of any summer week.

Type O blood is the most sought-after, as O-negative blood can be given to any patient while O-positive blood can be substituted for any other positive blood type, accounting for more than 80% of the population.

Donating helps patients such as 17-year-old Kevin, a senior at Mesa Eastmark High School. Doctors learned Kevin played six games of football at Eastmark with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia after he was diagnosed at the end of the season. His battle with cancer has been helped by 15 blood donors.

Donors will walk away from the blood drive with a few appreciation gifts for their efforts, including a Vitalant Team Donor shirt, a voucher for a free Kids Combo at Raising Cane’s (two chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries and a drink) as well as entry into a drawing for a 2024 Volkswagen Jetta S.

