Arson detectives investigating death of 66-year-old man in Phoenix house fire
Jun 28, 2024, 7:49 PM
(Phoenix Fire Department file photo)
PHOENIX — Arson detectives with the Phoenix Fire Department are investigating a house fire that left a man dead on Friday.
Police and fire personnel responded to reports of a house fire near Osborn Road and 22nd Street after 12:30 p.m. A 66-year-old man, Terrence Smithers, was found dead inside after the fire was extinguished.
Authorities say details of the fire and Smithers’ death are under investigation.
