PHOENIX — Arson detectives with the Phoenix Fire Department are investigating a house fire that left a man dead on Friday.

Police and fire personnel responded to reports of a house fire near Osborn Road and 22nd Street after 12:30 p.m. A 66-year-old man, Terrence Smithers, was found dead inside after the fire was extinguished.

Authorities say details of the fire and Smithers’ death are under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.