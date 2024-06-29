Here’s how to remove the Kaspersky antivirus from your computer

Q: What is the best way to make sure I completely remove Kaspersky antivirus from my computer and what should I replace it with?

A: With the recent ban implemented by the U.S. government on cybersecurity software from Kaspersky, it’s important to find an alternative as critical updates in the future won’t be available.

Cybersecurity software is an essential part of computing, whether you’re an individual or a large corporation to help fend off the constant threats from bad actors.

The Concern with Kaspersky

Eugene Kaspersky, the co-founder of the company and CEO, is a Russian citizen and the company is based in Moscow.

They first came under major scrutiny in 2017 when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a directive requiring all federal agencies to remove any software from Kaspersky due to concerns that the Russian government could exploit the software for espionage purposes.

Antivirus software requires deep access to the computer’s operating system to protect against malware, which is why the U.S. government is concerned.

If exploited, it could allow silent collection of private data or a complete shutdown of the computers that it’s installed on.

Increasingly, where a company is based has a lot to do with our government’s concerns as that country’s local laws could compel the company to assist in nefarious activities.

Although Kaspersky denies any wrongdoing or that they are working with the Russian government, the possibility of this happening in the future is where the concern lies.

Recommended Removal

You can remove the program in the usual way, which varies based on your operating system.

Windows 10 users can go to Settings > Apps > Apps & features while Windows 11 users can go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps to select Kaspersky from the list to access the Uninstall option.

Mac users can access the Uninstall option by going to the Kaspersky menu bar and selecting Help > Support.

There are other options for removing the software that should only be used if the standard method fails to execute and a customer support technician determines that they are necessary.

A partial removal may result in unstable performance or operating system corruption, so it’s important to ensure the removal was completed properly.

Alternative Security Software

There are dozens of alternatives if you want advanced protection against today’s most common threats.

We’ve been installing Trend Micro’s suite of cybersecurity software for years because it provides extra layers of protection, especially as it pertains to the widespread threat of ransomware.

They use cloud-based AI technology to provide a more proactive instead of reactive approach which includes a firewall along with active web and email protection security.

As AI improves in cybersecurity software, having a proactive approach has a better chance of detecting newly created threats as they evolve.

From a governmental perspective, Trend Micro was founded in the U.S. in the late 80s then went on to acquire a Japanese software firm in the 90s, and moved its headquarters to Japan.

Trend has been in business for over 35 years and unlike many of its major competitors, has stayed focused purely on cybersecurity.

This means you won’t be constantly pestered to buy other products, like we see with so many other platforms.