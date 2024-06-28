Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Broadway Curve project to affect freeway traffic near Phoenix airport this weekend

Jun 28, 2024, 9:40 AM

This overhead view from May 2024 shows ongoing work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project ...

This overhead view from May 2024 shows ongoing work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project in Phoenix. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — No mainline closures are scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend, but it won’t all be smooth sailing.

In fact, work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will affect the traffic flow near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for June 28-July 1.

Specifically, westbound I-10 will be reduced to three lanes from Broadway Road to 24th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday for bridge and barrier construction.

In addition, the ramps from 40th Street to I-10 in both directions and the southbound State Route 143 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed. Drivers who would normally access I-10 from 40th Street can do so at 32nd Street, ADOT said.

Nearby in Tempe, westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be reduced to two lanes from Priest Drive to I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

Westbound US 60 traffic from the Mesa-Tempe area can avoid potential delays by taking the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, which connects with westbound I-10 after State Route 51 in Phoenix.

Motorists in the area should also be aware that Guadalupe Road will be shut down near I-10 for about three weeks for utility work starting at midnight Sunday.

All of the above restrictions are related to the $775 million I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which is remaking 11 miles of freeway to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What else does the metro Phoenix weekend freeway advisory say?

Although there are no mainline closures scheduled this weekend, overnight access to Interstate 17 in north Phoenix will limited.

The ramp from Loop 303 to southbound I-17 will be closed nightly Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement improvement work.

Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive traffic can take northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to access southbound I-17.

East Valley bridge set to reopen Friday

Meanwhile, transportation officials have some good news for folks heading out of town this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Gilbert Road bridge over the Salt River in Mesa was expected to reopen Friday afternoon. The roadway provides easy access from Mesa to SR 87 (Beeline Highway), which can be taken northeast toward Payson.

All times are subject to change.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Medical emergencies clarification Arizona abortion...

KTAR.com

AG Kris Mayes issues opinion clarifying Arizona abortion law

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued an opinion to clarify what medical emergencies allow doctors to perform abortions on Thursday.

43 minutes ago

Photo of Khristian Hornbaker, a 20-year-old man who went missing from his Mesa home on Wednesday, J...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished communication ability

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday night for a missing 20-year-old Mesa man with limited communication ability.

5 hours ago

Missing 64-year-old woman subject of new Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after missing Goodyear woman located

A Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old Goodyear woman was canceled Friday morning after she was located.

5 hours ago

boulder-view-fire...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders in place near Scottsdale as Boulder View Fire threatens 50 structures

Numerous evacuations have taken place as the Boulder View Fire grew to an estimated 2,500 acres on Friday.

6 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Jan Brewer discusses Republican Party, possibility of woman president

Jan Brewer discusses the Republican Party and the possibility of a woman president in this episode of AZ Political Podcast.

8 hours ago

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport reports record May activity...

KTAR.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport reports record May passenger activity

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport had over 145,000 passengers travel through the airport this past May, setting a record.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Broadway Curve project to affect freeway traffic near Phoenix airport this weekend