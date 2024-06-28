PHOENIX — No mainline closures are scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend, but it won’t all be smooth sailing.

In fact, work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will affect the traffic flow near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for June 28-July 1.

Specifically, westbound I-10 will be reduced to three lanes from Broadway Road to 24th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday for bridge and barrier construction.

In addition, the ramps from 40th Street to I-10 in both directions and the southbound State Route 143 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed. Drivers who would normally access I-10 from 40th Street can do so at 32nd Street, ADOT said.

Nearby in Tempe, westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be reduced to two lanes from Priest Drive to I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Westbound US 60 traffic from the Mesa-Tempe area can avoid potential delays by taking the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, which connects with westbound I-10 after State Route 51 in Phoenix.

Motorists in the area should also be aware that Guadalupe Road will be shut down near I-10 for about three weeks for utility work starting at midnight Sunday.

All of the above restrictions are related to the $775 million I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which is remaking 11 miles of freeway to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What else does the metro Phoenix weekend freeway advisory say?

Although there are no mainline closures scheduled this weekend, overnight access to Interstate 17 in north Phoenix will limited.

The ramp from Loop 303 to southbound I-17 will be closed nightly Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement improvement work.

Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive traffic can take northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to access southbound I-17.

East Valley bridge set to reopen Friday

Meanwhile, transportation officials have some good news for folks heading out of town this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Gilbert Road bridge over the Salt River in Mesa was expected to reopen Friday afternoon. The roadway provides easy access from Mesa to SR 87 (Beeline Highway), which can be taken northeast toward Payson.

All times are subject to change.

