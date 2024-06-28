Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished communication ability

Jun 28, 2024, 7:17 AM

Photo of Khristian Hornbaker, a 20-year-old man who went missing from his Mesa home on Wednesday, J...

Khristian Hornbaker was last seen leaving his home in Mesa on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday night for a missing 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished communication ability.

Khristian Hornbaker was last seen leaving his home near Extension Road and Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a white shirt with galaxy-printed yoga pants and a black cloak.

Hornbaker is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

He has a medical condition that affects his ability to communicate and can cause him to become confused.

Anybody with information about Hornbaker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This overhead view from May 2024 shows ongoing work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project ...

Kevin Stone

Broadway Curve project to affect freeway traffic near Phoenix airport this weekend

No mainline closures are scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend, but it won't all be smooth sailing.

48 minutes ago

Missing 64-year-old woman subject of new Silver Alert...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert issued for missing 64-year-old woman last seen in Goodyear

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Kathryn Edwards, a missing 64-year-old woman from Goodyear, on Friday.

4 hours ago

boulder-view-fire...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders in place near Scottsdale as Boulder View Fire threatens 50 structures

Numerous evacuations have taken place as the Boulder View Fire grew to an estimated 2,500 acres on Friday.

5 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Jan Brewer discusses Republican Party, possibility of woman president

Jan Brewer discusses the Republican Party and the possibility of a woman president in this episode of AZ Political Podcast.

6 hours ago

phoenix-mesa-gateway...

KTAR.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport reports record May passenger activity

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport had over 145,000 passengers travel through the airport this past May, setting a record.

6 hours ago

phoenix-house-fire...

KTAR.com

Body found dead inside Phoenix home after house fire

Firefighters found a dead body inside a Phoenix home after a house fire on Thursday, authorities said.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished communication ability