PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday night for a missing 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished communication ability.

Khristian Hornbaker was last seen leaving his home near Extension Road and Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a white shirt with galaxy-printed yoga pants and a black cloak.

Hornbaker is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

He has a medical condition that affects his ability to communicate and can cause him to become confused.

Anybody with information about Hornbaker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

