Silver Alert canceled after 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished communication ability found safe
Jun 28, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 3:45 pm
(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Friday afternoon after a 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished community quality returned home safely.
Khristian Hornbaker had last been seen leaving his home near Extension Road and Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a white shirt with galaxy-printed yoga pants and a black cloak.
The Silver Alert was issued late Thursday night.
Hornbaker is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.
He has a medical condition that affects his ability to communicate and can cause him to become confused.
