PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Friday afternoon after a 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished community quality returned home safely.

Khristian Hornbaker had last been seen leaving his home near Extension Road and Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a white shirt with galaxy-printed yoga pants and a black cloak.

The Silver Alert was issued late Thursday night.

Hornbaker is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

He has a medical condition that affects his ability to communicate and can cause him to become confused.

