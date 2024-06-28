Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished communication ability found safe

Jun 28, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Khristian Hornbaker was last seen leaving his home in Mesa on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Friday afternoon after a 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished community quality returned home safely.

Khristian Hornbaker had last been seen leaving his home near Extension Road and Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a white shirt with galaxy-printed yoga pants and a black cloak.

The Silver Alert was issued late Thursday night.

Hornbaker is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

He has a medical condition that affects his ability to communicate and can cause him to become confused.

