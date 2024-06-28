PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old woman last seen in Goodyear on Friday morning.

Kathryn Edwards was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday near 160th Avenue and Hilton Street, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Edwards is believed to have left on foot. She is known to enjoy taking walks in the nearby green belt area, DPS said.

Edwards was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black jeans. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Edwards has dementia and is believed to be endangered, police said.

Authorities don’t know where she might be headed. She has been known to wander from her home and walk as far away as Scottsdale, DPS said.

Anyone with information that can help bring her home is urged to contact Goodyear Police at 623-932-1220.

