Boulder View Fire threatens 50 buildings, forces evacuations near Scottsdale

Jun 27, 2024, 7:13 PM | Updated: 7:49 pm

The Boulder View Fire grew to an estimated 1,000 acres on Thursday. (Tonto National Forest)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Some Scottsdale residents were forced to evacuate due to the Boulder View Fire on Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze forced evacuations nearly five miles east of Carefree, near the Boulder Heights subdivision, around 6:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Five structures were evacuated and 50 buildings have been threatened.

The fire began around 2:30 p.m. near the Boulder Heights community in north Scottsdale and grew to 500 acres by 4 p.m. The blaze was 1,000 acres as of 6 p.m.

Multiple aircrafts along with 150 firefighters have been ordered to help contain the fire.

The fire was human-caused and the incident is under investigation.

