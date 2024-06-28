PHOENIX — Some Scottsdale residents were forced to evacuate due to the Boulder View Fire on Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze forced evacuations nearly five miles east of Carefree, near the Boulder Heights subdivision, around 6:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Five structures were evacuated and 50 buildings have been threatened.

#BoulderViewFire: approx. 1000 ac. On east side, fire checked up into #WildcatFire burn scar. On NW side crews conducting firing ops along Bartlett Dam Road to tie fire back into heel and keep it from progressing to the north. Fire moving to SE toward Vista Verde community. 5… pic.twitter.com/m3gcMqrVX3 — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) June 28, 2024

The fire began around 2:30 p.m. near the Boulder Heights community in north Scottsdale and grew to 500 acres by 4 p.m. The blaze was 1,000 acres as of 6 p.m.

Multiple aircrafts along with 150 firefighters have been ordered to help contain the fire.

The fire was human-caused and the incident is under investigation.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.