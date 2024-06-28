PHOENIX — In this week’s AZ Political Podcast, I had the pleasure of sitting down with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer to discuss her admonishment of fellow Republicans who continue to tell stolen election fantasies — instead of focusing on issues that will get them elected.

I also talk with “Madame Governor“ about whether she thinks it’s important for America to ever have a “Madame President.“

Since she has held five different elected offices in the state of Arizona, I ask her which office was her favorite — in terms of feeling close to her constituency.

And, most importantly, I get her to reveal if she likes me or Mike Broomhead better — based on the time when she had a pizza sent over to a table I was sharing with Mike.

Freed up from ever having to run for office again, Brewer letting her hair down makes for a very entertaining AZ Political Podcast.

