Body found dead inside Phoenix home after house fire

PHOENIX — Firefighters found a body while treating a house fire near 22nd Street and Osborn Road on Thursday, authorities said.

Around 1 p.m., the Phoenix regional dispatch center received multiple 911 calls regarding smoke coming from the house.

When the fire department arrived on the scene, firefighters found fire in the rear of the home extending to the attic.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

