This week we are going to touch base on three topics that seem to be getting more attention lately: Water conservation, monsoon prep for your pool, and the increased cost of homeowners insurance.

Water Saving Trends

We are talking with Rosie Certified Partner, Mark Wentland of CYC Landscaping about what direction folks are taking with their landscaping to save water.

Over the years we have all been made aware of xeriscaping: the use of drought tolerant, native plants that use less water. Many of us have made the transition to such landscapes throughout the state.

Then there are those of us that want our green lawn but still want to be conscientious about our water consumption. Well, synthetic turf is coming to the rescue bigger and better than ever. No longer are we relegated to the monotone green color. New turfs have introduced a more natural variation of greens making the turf look real. The stiff, sharp blades we recall with older versions have been replaced with softer blades that vary slightly in length. With these improvements, folks are returning to green yards that allow rainwater to permeate the surface and percolate into the ground.

Prep Your Pool For Monsoon

To get your pool ready for summer, we turned to our Rosie Certified Partners at Postorino Pools Service & Repair.

Keeping your pool debris free is key to keeping your chemicals balanced.

1. They recommend draining at least half of your pool every year. One of the most common reasons why swimming pools get drained is the excess increase in the total dissolved solids (TDS). As time goes on, TDS in your swimming pool water increase, and once it gets to about 2500 ppm, you will start to lose the chemical balance of the pool water.

2. Get the filter cleaned! You know the monsoon can be messy. Start it off right.

3. Test your chlorine and pH weekly to make sure the “regular” chemicals, like chlorine and pH levels are appropriate. Remember that your chlorine usage will increase tremendously in the summer when the pool is warm.

4. Get your water tested for critical levels of other chemicals such as cyanuric acid, stabilizer, total alkalinity, stabilizer, phosphates, etc.

5. Make sure your light is functioning for nighttime swims.

6. Check your cleaning system to ensure it is working properly to avoid the monsoon mess! You may have to clean skimmers and the pool bottom after a storm.

7. Don’t forget weekly maintenance (brush walls and floor, skim, etc.)! Yellow and black algae can develop quickly with our water temperatures if these items are not addressed.

Rising Cost of Insurance

We have been hearing from lots of folks about how their homeowner insurance rates have shot up. Unfortunately, this is a nationwide phenomenon, not just in Arizona.

We asked Rosie Certified partner, Clay Johnson of Phocus Insurance Services, an independent insurance agent to give y’all some background on why, and some tips for ways you might save a few of our hard earned shekels.

There has been a perfect storm in the insurance industry over the past several years. The storm begins with, well, a storm, really. Natural disasters, such as wildfires in the western U.S., hurricanes in the south, and heavy snows in the north, have all resulted in much higher-than-normal claims and subsequently, payouts to damaged properties.

Couple the natural disasters with the rising costs of construction and reconstruction, and the perfect storm presents insurance carriers with a financial challenge. That challenge transfers to homeowners, increasing our premiums across the board. We have heard the unfortunate stories of some folks having their insurance cancelled all together.

Clay has some advice for us on ways we can try to reduce our financial impact:

• Step #1: Bundle your home and auto Insurance and if you own multiple, bring all homes and all autos into ONE carrier. This gives underwriters the ability to “spread the risk.”

• Step #2: Use an independent insurance agent who can quote multiple carriers and get competitive quotes for you to consider.

• Step #3: Invest in “hardening” your property. This entails such practices as cutting and trimming tree limbs near or touching your home and installing rain gutters to avoid excess water from gathering near vulnerable areas of your home. Also, monitor your home for water leaks to avoid damage to internal parts of your home. Upgrade your roof if it is approaching the 20 or so year mark. Many, if not most, carriers will not underwrite homes with wood shake or wood shingle roofs.