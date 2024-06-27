PHOENIX – A highway east of metro Phoenix reopened after a bridge replacement project hit a snag Thursday, authorities said.

A scheduled closure of US 60 between Superior and Globe was supposed to end at 2 p.m. but instead ended at 5:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The unexpected delay was due to rock blasting, ADOT said.

When US 60 was closed, motorists traveling between Superior and Globe had to detour on state routes 177 and 77 through Winkelman. The detour could have added 68 miles to the trip with a 10% incline, ADOT said.

Superior is about 65 miles east of downtown Phoenix, and Globe is about 24 miles east of Superior.

Why was Arizona highway closed for rock blasting?

The rock blasting is part of a $44.7 million project to replace bridges over Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon between Superior and Globe.

In May, ADOT started closing US 60 in the construction area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on certain Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Officials said the closures would be necessary for about six months.

